Union Min monitors utilisation of schemes

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri has asked the state government to ensure submission of utilisation certificates for the projects on time even as he assured of releasing regular funds for the state.

The union minister held a meeting on Friday with Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling and reviewed many projects in the presence of officials.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, the chief minister said state government had expressed certain concerns and the union minister has taken note of it.

Expressing his happiness at the fact that many union ministers are coming to the state,he said that with such visits, the central government would also understand the issues of the state.

Dohling said in the meeting, the government highlighted the projects which have been completed and which are pending.

“We took this opportunity to highlight before the union minister certain issues including funding pattern as some funds are lying with the ministry,” he said.

Dohling said the union minister conveyed that the timely submission of utilisation certificates by the state government would determine as to how quickly the funds would come to the state.

“He said there should be no worries about funds and asked us to submit utilisation certificates on time,” Dohling said.