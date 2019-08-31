State to participate in NE speed skating c’ship

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Players of the Meghalaya Roller Skating and Meghalaya Roll Ball Association (MRSMRBA) will participate in the North East Speed Skating Championship organised by North East Roller Sport Association, to be held at Assam, Dispur Roller Skating Rink, on Saturday, for boys and girls category under the age group of 8, 10, and 12 years

For the event the MRSMRBA has selected Jasmine Lamare (U-12) from Little Angle Higher Secondary School, Lapalang, Elanson I. Mihsil (U-10) from Nora Evalyn Higher Secondary School, Qualapatty, Paominlun Gangte (U-10) from St. Thomas Higher secondary School, Rynjah and Lam-me-Naphrang Mawroh (U-8) from Mrs N. Hill’s Tiny Tots’ East Ville School.

The team will be led by head coach Suklang Dkhar and assistant coach Caldysteward Nongsiang.