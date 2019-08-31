State ready to face Assam NRC fallout

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday said the state government has taken all measures to ensure safety and security of the state in view of publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “We have discussed the issue with the central government. We are aware that there could be a tense situation but all measures have been taken and people do not have to worry.”

He said that the police are aware of the situation and the deputy commissioners (DCs) in the border areas have been updated and they are taking measures to ensure that there is no tension or trouble.

Asked if NRC would be implemented in Meghalaya, he said, “This is an issue which is not applicable right now to us. Assam’s case is different because of a court order.”

He said that discussions have been held in the past and that the government is still looking at the issue.