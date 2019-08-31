Speaker’s choice will be unanimous: CM

SHILLONG: Chief Minister and Chairman of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) Conrad Sangma on Friday expressed confidence that choice of the next Speaker would be unanimous.

Speaking to a group of reporters on the sidelines of a programme, Sangma said parties in the MDA are giving their opinions and views on the consensus candidate for the post.

He said that as Chairman of the MDA he will ensure that all coalition partners are heard.

“Every party has the right to have their aspirations. Election of the Speaker will be in the coming session and we will have a unanimous candidate. Discussion is on and everybody is giving their opinions and views. We will see how it goes,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the core committee set up by the MDA will meet on September 4 following which it will present its suggestion on the consensus candidate on the same day.

The committee had its first meeting on Thursday. It did not divulge any details, saying everything will be known on September 4.

The core committee was formed by the MDA after failing to come up with a consensus candidate for the Speaker’s post.

The partners in the MDA — Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) which consists of United Democratic Party (UDP) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).