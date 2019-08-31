Relief and optimism as Assam awaits its date with NRC today

From Saurav Borah

GUWAHATI: 49-year-old Jamaluddin, a resident of Pub Sampupara Pathar in the Goroimari area of Kamrup district, sounded optimistic even as less than a day remained for publication of the National Register of Citizens.

“Three members of my family could not find their names in the complete draft published last year. Thereafter, we were notified for three hearings. The past year has been quite trying for us. But I am hopeful that things would be sorted out as the authorities have pledged legal help and increased the number of days for filing appeals,” he told The Shillong Times on Friday.

Lalchand Ali of the same village, who too has some of his family names missing in the complete draft, echoed, “We have full faith in the NRC authorities and the government as we have been assured that if we show legal documents, which we have, we would be eligible for citizenship in the coming days.”

It may be mentioned that the names of over 41 lakh people did not appear in the complete draft NRC published in July last year.

Even as much has happened since, the mood among people a year after is apparently a lot relaxed, thanks to some “confidence-building” measures by the Centre, the state government and the NRC authorities, of late.

In one of the NRC Seva Kendras in the Chenikuthi area here, Atul Deka, who hails from Majuli, appeared relieved.

“It has been a long, challenging haul for us NRC officials. In March last year, I could not perform my mother’s last rites as I was late by a day given the work pressure. Casual leaves then were out of the question as the project in hand was gargantuan which we all understood and thus obliged. But now we are satisfied that it has been accomplished,” Deka said.

“People without internet connections will be able to check their status at the NRC Seva Kendras. We have arranged a few chairs and drinking water for people who might need to rest awhile here tomorrow,” Deka said.

Nabarun Guha shuffles uneasily in his chair, signs of worry writ large on his face. The journalist has visited the NRC Sewa Kendra (NSK) twice for hearing after his name did not appear in the interim and final draft, and is uncertain whether he will be able to make it to the final Register of Citizens when it is published on Saturday.

Guha is a grandson of renowned historian, economist and poet of Assam – Amalendu Guha – and his family has lived in upscale Ulubari locality of Guwahati since 1930.

All in the family but Nabarun figure in the draft NRC.

“My parents have passed away, so the question of inclusion of their names does not arise. My father’s name was in the electoral rolls of 1966 and 1970. I used his legacy codes and showed my linkage to him through my voter ID card. Still my name was not included,” Guha said.

“It really baffles me. I don’t know whether my name will be finally included or not. If a mistake can happen twice, it can happen for a third time as well,” Guha told PTI, his furrowed forehead betraying the anxiety.

Guha is not alone.

Monowara Begum, 45, a domestic help, is waiting for the NRC on a wing and a prayer. Though she and her husband Lal Bahadur Ali figured in the draft NRC, the names of all her four children — Laili, Anna, Monirul and Sahidul were missing.

“I am so worried that I cannot sleep at night. I just don’t know what will happen if their names are not there in the final list,” she said despairingly.

When reminded of the government’s assurance that nobody whose name does not appear in the list will be detained and that they can appeal before a foreigners tribunal, a sob tore at her throat.

“We have already spent our hard earned money for attending hearings. If we have to go to tribunals now, we will have to sell our land and home,” she said.

Ganesh Rai of Solmari Kalyanpur village in Goalpara district belongs to the indigenous ethnic Rajbangshi community but apprehends he would fail to make it to the final NRC as he has been declared a (doubtful) D-Voter.

He had voted in the 2016 assembly elections and never received any notice about his changed status, which was revealed to him during an inquiry at a NSK.

Many Bodos and tea tribe people in Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) are not overly worried.

They assert they are indigenous people of Assam and nobody can uproot them from their land.

“We are the sons of the soil. If we are not included in the NRC, then who will be?” is the comman refrain among the ethnic communities here.

Meanwhile, the Sadou Asom Jatiya Swahid Parial Samannayrakhi Parishad (comprising family members of the Assam Agitation martyrs) has exuded hope that one such family from Nagaon, which did not find a place in the list, would be included in the coming days.

“We had met the chief minister last week and he has assured that he would look into the matter. The All Assam Students Union too has asked to have faith in the Supreme Court-monitored NRC and that it would take up the matter with the NRC authorities. As of now, we are positive,” Chandrakanta Talukdar, secretary of the Parishad told The Shillong Times. (With inputs from PTI)