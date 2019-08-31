Rawat reviews preparedness of forces in Kashmir valley

Srinagar: Army chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday reviewed the operational preparedness of the forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in the valley on the first day of his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

This is General Rawat’s first visit to the state where restriction are in place since August 5 after the revocation of provisions of Article 370. Soon after his arrival, General Rawat visited forward areas along the LoC, an Army official said.

The official said the Army chief interacted with the commanders and troops on ground who briefed him about the operational preparedness of the troops, especially along the LoC.

The Army chief is likely to be briefed about the situation in the hinterland during his interaction with senior officials at Badamibagh headquarters of the Srinagar-based 15 Corps, the official said.

Mobile services

restored partially

Incoming mobile services have been restored for post-paid subscribers in Kashmir Valley’s Kupwara district, officials said on Friday.

All post-paid subscribers of state-run BSNL, Jio and Vodafone in the north Kashmir border district will benefit from the decision, they said.

According to the officials, there was a technical issue in allowing outgoing mobile services and it would take some time to overcome the problem.

Services for pre-paid subscribers, who don’t get monthly bills, have not been opened yet, they said.

The state administration is opening up the communication system gradually and has restored landline services in 46 of 96 telephone exchanges in the Valley, officials said. (PTI)