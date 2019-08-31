NPP Shella unit wants to contest bypoll

SHILLONG: Leaders of NPP’s Shella circle have decided to ask the party high command to field a candidate for the Shella by-election as they are optimistic of winning the seat.

A meeting of the circle held at Saitsohpen, Sohra on Friday was vocal about the decision.

President of NPP East Khasi Hills Jied Kurbah and general secretary of East Khasi Hills, Aibor Tynsong were present at the meeting.

The meeting discussed the Shella by-election prospects and unanimously said it is a golden opportunity for the NPP to contest it.

Meanwhile, Kurbah said that the decision of the Shella meeting will be taken up at the district level and the outcome of the district meeting will be conveyed to the state election committee of the NPP. He said, “The NPP Block Shella will have to send a resolution regarding the meeting to the district level so that the district election committee can examine the matter before sending it to state election committee for its final decision.”

The Shella seat has fallen vacant following the demise of MLA and UDP president Donkupar Roy. The UDP is pitching for a consensus candidate and recently its Shella unit announced the name of Roy’s son, Balajied Kupar Synrem, as the candidate.