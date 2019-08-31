Nongthymmai sports club observes Nat’l Sports Day

SHILLONG: The Outdoor Sports & Games Committee of Platinum Jubilee Celebration under the Nongthymmai Sports & Cultural Club observed the National Sports Day by conducting the Nongthymmai Open Penalty Shoot Out 2019 at Madan Nongthymmai on Thursday, a release issued here informed. As many as 60 teams from various localities of Nongthymmai participated in the programme. Youngblood of Nongshilliang, winner of the event, romped home a cash prize of Rs 5000 while Ialeh Myllen of Nongkhyriem bagged the 2nd place and received Rs 3000 and Motu FC of Nongshilliang took home Rs 1500 after bagging the 3rd place. The event was sponsored by Hope Fast Food, Nongkhyriem, Nongthymmai. The day also marked the birthday of the legendary Hockey player Major Dhyan Chand who has represented India in the early forties and won Olympic gold medals for three consecutive years. The penalty shootout was also conducted as part of Platinum Jubilee Celebration of the club in which only the residents of Nongthymmai were allowed to participate.