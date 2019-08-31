Lindsay Lohan returns to music after 11 years

Actress Lindsay Lohan, also a singer, is all set to

make her comeback in the music arena after a gap

of 11 years. She is coming up with her new song Xanax. She recently shared a glimpse of her song on Instagram as well with Dubai-based radio station, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

“Would you like to sit next to me? When you kiss me, I can’t breathe. I try to stay away from you, but you get me high. Only person in this town that I like. Guess I can take one more trip for the night-just for the night,” Lohan croons in her latest track.

On Instagram, she shared a video of herself dancing to Xanax. Lohan released her first album Speak in 2004, followed by her second album A Little More Personal (Raw) in 2005. She has also sung in movies, including Freaky Friday. (IANS)