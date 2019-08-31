Hek waits for 13 Cong MLAs to join BJP

SHILLONG: Eight Congress MLAs are in talks with the BJP and they are keen to join the saffron party at an appropriate time.

The BJP is looking at a merger of at least 13 Congress MLAs as the 91st amendment to the Constitution allows a merger of two-third members of a legislature party with another political party to avoid the provisions of anti-defection law.

Speaking to a group of reporters on Friday, BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek said the party will wait for 13 members from the Congress.

Earlier five Congress MLAs had approached the BJP and later three more MLAs contacted the party, he said. The BJP leader, however, refused to divulge the names of these MLAs.

To a query, Hek said, “I cannot even mention which region the MLAs belong to as there is secrecy”.

Hek said there are many more politicians who will join the BJP and there are those who have contacted the BJP members as well.

Exuding confidence with the BJP getting a boost in the state, he said in 2023 the state government will be led by BJP and there will be a BJP Chief Minister.

“There is an MDC from Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) who has contacted the party. There are two MDCs from Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) and two more MDCs from Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC) who wish to join the party,” he said.

“The BJP’s offer is there and the door is still open, we will welcome people,” he said.

The statement of Hek assumes significance as eight MDCs from JHADC are set to join the BJP.

However, the Congress recently rejected the claim of political parties that there will be exodus of party MLAs.

Congress Legislature Party leader Mukul Sangma had said there was no truth in the claim as no Congress MLA would leave the party.

“No one is leaving the party to join the BJP or any other party,” Mukul had told reporters.

According to Mukul, the party has internal mechanism to address the concerns of the legislators. He added that it is a normal thing if MLAs across party lines meet. Mukul reiterated that despite adverse reports, the CLP is united.