Harijan Colony residents miss yet another deadline

SHILLONG: Residents of Harijan Colony are yet to submit their documents sought by the Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) even as the deadline expired on Friday.

The SMB had served fresh notices to the residents on July 22 on the direction of the High Level Committee to furnish the documents before August 30.

The Secretary of Harijan Panchayat Committee, Gurjeet Singh, said on Friday he did not know how many residents have responded to the notice.

“We have told people to get their documents and they are still collecting those,” he said while adding that once they get all their documents, they would submit those to the SMB.

He also said that collecting such important documents takes time.

Officials said the HLC would have to take a call on whether another extension should be given to the residents to submit the documents.

The HLC earlier had issued notices twice, but none of the settlers turned up before the SMB with their details.

The HLC was constituted by the state government after trouble broke out at the colony last year following which the demand for its relocation grew louder in the state.