Final NRC published in Assam

GUWAHATI: The final updated National Register of Citizenship (NRC) has been published in Assam on Saturday.

Total 3,11,21,004 persons have made to the final NRC document while 19,06,657 applicants’ names have been left out. There were total 3, 30, 27,661 applicants.

The NRC updating process was started in 2013 where over 60,00O staff have been working under the leadership of NRC State Coordinator Protik Hajela. The. Process was monitored by the Supreme Court of India.