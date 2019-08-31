CS convenes meet for clean Shillong

SHILLONG: Chief Secretary PS Thangkhiew has convened a meeting and discussed the plan to have a clean Shillong.

Thangkhiew said the meeting was in accordance with the direction of the NGT.

In the recent meeting, all concerned departments were present and the need to ensure cleanliness in the city was raised.

The officials of departments of urban and municipal affairs, water resources, pollution control board and others gave varied suggestions. The role of district councils was stressed during the meeting since the mandate of the councils is broad as the areas manned by the government bodies like the Shillong Municipal Board are limited.

However, officials said financial constraints prevent the district councils from executing works for the protection of environment.

In this context, the government has directed the deputy commissioners to effectively implement Swachh Bharat programmes which will help them to mobilise people for a clean Meghalaya.

“We are working towards a system to ensure that the city and the towns are clean”, Thangkhiew said

The plan of the government to convert waste and garbage at Marten dumping ground to energy after roping in a Korean company is one of the measures.

The government is also working out a system to treat solid, liquid and bio medical wastes.

The state government will have to file action taken report before the NGT by October 31.