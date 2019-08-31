Chidambaram’s CBI custody extended

New Delhi: A court here on Friday extended, till Monday, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram’s CBI custody in the INX media case.

Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natrajan, appearing for the Central Bureau of Investigation, sought five more days custody of Chidambaram, whose present remand ended on Friday, saying that extensive interrogation of the accused was conducted and he was confronted with documents and witnesses but further time was required to continue the investigation.

However, the agency said despite best possible efforts, investigation cannot be completed due to his evasive and non-cooperative attitude and further time is required.

The judge, after going through the case diary, said the grounds which the CBI has given for further custodial interrogation are vague. He said the CBI should have asked for custodial interrogation of Chidambaram for 15 days on the very first day of his production.

CBI said that Chidambaram was not giving straight answers, though he has been questioned for 8-10 hours every day.

Chidambaram’s counsel opposed the remand application but both sides were apprised that if the remand order is challenged in the apex court, it would only be taken up there on Monday.

In view of the submissions, the judge extended Chidambaram’s CBI custody till Monday.

The CBI had, in 2017, registered a case alleging financial irregularities, to the tune of Rs 305 crore, in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media in 2007 when Chidambaram was Union Finance Minister. (Agencies)