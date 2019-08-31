Centre plans big for Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary

New Delhi: An international conference at the United Nations, unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi’s busts in 54 countries and an elaborate function on the Sabarmati River front are part of the Centre’s grand plans to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

On October 2, various ministries will conduct a nationwide ‘shramdaan’ (voluntary work) for plastic waste in all the gram panchayats, urban local bodies, schools etc.

The decision was taken at an executive meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament Library building on Friday.

The meeting was attended by the Home, Defence, Finance, HRD, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution and Culture Ministers as well as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

In addition, eight eminent Gandhians, who are members of the organising committee, were also present.

In the meeting it was decided that between September 11 and October 1, awareness generation against the use of single-use plastic will be carried out across 4,000 towns and 6 lakh villages. Preparations for collection and disposal of plastic waste will also be conducted during the period.

A slew of programmes will be held from October 2 to October 27. These include holding a grand function on the Sabarmati River front in Ahmedabad on October 2, in which commemorative coin and postage stamp will be released, illumination of iconic buildings across India and light and sound shows at India Gate in the national capital, among others.

An international conference at the United Nations will be held on October 24. Mahatma Gandhi’s busts will be unveiled in 54 countries as part of the celebrations.

A national handicrafts fair will also be held between October 1 and October 15. (IANS)