BJP delays induction of eight JHADC MDCs

SHILLONG: The official induction programme of eight JHADC MDCs into the BJP fold has been postponed as they want to join the saffron party in the presence of central leaders.

The MDCs from UDP and Congress were supposed to join the BJP on Saturday at the party office in the presence of party leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP central leader Nalin Kohli.

According to BJP, since the leaders were not free, the induction will be held on September 7.

However, the move of the eight MDCs to join BJP does not pose any threat to the Executive Committee (EC) of JHADC.

In the House of 30, as many as 21 members are supporting the EC which has 13 NPP MDCs, 6 UDP members and 2 independents.

BJP state president Shibun Lyngdoh said the MDCs wanted the presence of central leaders including Himanta but they could not come on Saturday and so the induction programme has been postponed.

The eight MDCs who are supposed to join BJP are Lakhon Biam, Krishon Langstang, Treilang Suchiang, Dawan Lyngdoh — all from UDP and Congress MDCs Andrew Shullai, Arbor Hima, Holando Lamin and Aiborlang Shadap.

Lyngdoh said the MDCs are joining BJP as they see the future of the country in the party. Stating that people all across the country are joining BJP after historic decision on repealing Article 370 from J&K, he said the people in India know that it is only the BJP which wants to work for the people.

The interim president of the UDP, Bindo M Lanong said the party leaders are holding discussion with four MDCs and are trying to make them understand not to leave the party.

He also said the party will take disciplinary action against the MDCs if they leave UDP to join BJP.

He also asserted that there is no threat to the EC in JHADC.