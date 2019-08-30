Will not beg Bharat Ratna for my father, says Dhyan Chand’s son

New Delhi: Indian sports legend and three times Olympic Champion Major Dhyan Chand’s Olympian son Ashok Kumar said that political considerations in selection of nominees for the Bharat Ratna has evaded his father and he has missed being decorated with the country’s highest civilian award.

Ashok Kumar, former Indian Hockey captain, World Champion and Olympic medalist, said: “Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had signed on the files and subsequently we were informed by the then Sports Minister that Dada (Dhyan Chand) would be conferred with Bharat Ratna.

“However, the decision was later deferred. By doing so, the government did not humiliate us … it humiliated a national icon.”

Speaking to the IANS, on the National Sports Day, celebrated on Dhyan Chand’s birth anniversary on August 29, the ace hockey forward said: “Awards are not sought. Awards are not desired. Awards are not begged….Awards are conferred by the government to those who deserve them.

“It is now for the government to decide and judge, whether they feel that Dhyan Chand deserves a Bharat Ratna.”

Ashok Kumar, regarded as world’s best dribbler in hockey, post Independence, said that the country should not forget Dhyan Chand’s ultra-nationalistic character.

“Despite the British rule, he (Dhyan Chand) had the courage to take a tri-colour flag in his suitcase to Berlin Oympics, held in 1936.

“When India beat Germany in the finals, in front of Hitler, Dada unfurled the tricolour flag (consisting of a charkha instead of Chakra, and three stripes) at the Olympic games village in Berlin. “He was the first Indian to unfurl the tricolour abroad. Fortunately enough, the date was August 15, when India won the gold medal,” said Ashok Kumar. (IANS)