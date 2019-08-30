TURA: A high level delegation of the state government led by Commissioner & Secretary C&RD Department P.Sampath Kumar IAS and accompanied by Joint Secretary C&RD and Mission Director SRDS Mrs.I.R.Sangma, Shantanu Sharma Addl. Mission Director SRDS and a host of other dignitaries paid a field visit to both Gasuapara and Rongara Blocks under South Garo Hills District to look into the ongoing developmental activities under MGNREGS on Thursday.

A District wrap up meeting on MGNREGS and JAL SHAKTI ABHIYAN was also being held at Rongara MultiFacility Centre with VEC Secretaries and line departments where the issues like unfinished projects, payment issues and various alike problems are being raised and taken up.

The Commissioner & Secretary P.Sampath Kumar informed the gathering that the reason behind their coming was to understand the people and their problems more closely from the grassroots level and to rectify them for the better implementation of the scheme to enhance our social and economical development of the Society.

He also urged upon the VEC Secretaries to find out the poorest of the poor from their society and to list them out for the schemes like piggery and poultry farming and allied schemes which can be of high beneficial to uplift them economically. Adding that he said our society will see changes only if the poor and under priviledge group are taken care of.

While stating on the importance of Jal Shakti Abhiyan, Sampath Kumar said that conservation of both forest and water is becoming a global issue and it is the high time, people should open their eyes wide and act upon it so that our future generation will be safe from this problems. He also encouraged the people to work voluntarily for this cause sparing some 10 or 20 days from their100 working days.

Kumar also called for departmental cooperation in bringing changes to the Society and asked them to come out from the comfort zone, re define the work culture and use the given job as an opportunity to serve the people to the best of their ability.