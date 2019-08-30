Suspense continues over Speaker post

MDA to meet again on Sept 4

SHILLONG: The core committee set up by the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) will sit for a meeting on September 4 following which it will present suggestion on the consensus candidate to the MDA on the same day.

This was informed by chairman of the core committee, Prestone Tynsong after a meeting of the panel on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by People’s Democratic Front (PDF) MLA, Banteidor Lyngdoh, Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) chairman, Metbah Lyngdoh and BJP MLA AL Hek.

Speaking to reporters, Tynsong said the report of the core committee will be presented before the MDA for its seal of approval.

Tynsong said, “The details will be revealed on September 4. The core committee will sit prior to the MDA meeting. We will take the report of the core committee to the MDA for its approval.”

When asked, he said the MDA will come out with a consensus candidate for the Speaker’s post and the election to the Speaker’s post will be held in the coming Assembly session which will start from September 6 and conclude on September 13.

The core committee was formed by the MDA after the coalition partners could not zero in on any candidate for the Speaker’s post.

The UDP and PDF wanted to suggest their own candidates for the post while the NPP is yet to make clear its stand on the matter.