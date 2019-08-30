Six Myanmarese nationals arrested in Mizoram

Aizawl: Mizoram police arrested six Myanmarese nationals in Lawngtlai district for entering the country without valid travel documents, an officer said on Thursday. The officer said a delayed report reaching here on Thursday said the six Myanmarese nationals including a minor were arrested from southern Mizoram’s Lawngtali district on Tuesday night. All the accused were booked under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and five of them were remanded to judicial custody. The minor has been kept at an observation home. (PTI)