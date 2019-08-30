Shillong localities face LGP shortage

SHILLONG: Many parts of the city including areas like Jail Road and Rilbong to name a few, are having shortage of LPG cylinders for the past couple of months

A resident in Rilbong said that she had not received the LPG cylinder form her agency for the last one month while similar complaints were also made from the residents of Jail Road and adjacent areas,

The gas agencies on the other hand lamented that there was a shortage in the supply of LPG cylinders from the IOC bottling plant for the past couple of months

The owner of the Sunny Gas Agency said that they agency had not received sufficient supply from IOC.

“We usually need around 30 trucks every month but we have been receiving only around 20 trucks of late per month,” he said

On the other hand, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Matsiewdor War Nongbri said that she had not received any complaints of shortage of LPG supply in the city

“ If there is shortage, people should tell us and we will take up the matter with IOC,” she said.

It may be mentioned that Shillong is also in the process of getting its first ever LPG bottling plant in Ri Bhoi and it is expected that the bottling plant will address the LPG shortage in the city.

The proposed LPG bottling plant would produce 30000 metric tonnes of the cooking fuel annually. The estimated budget for the proposed bottling plant is Rs 74 crores.

The bottling plant will cater to entire Meghalaya which currently has to depend on bottling plants in Assam. The company currently has 10 bottling plants across Northeast and these are functioning at over 100 per cent capacity utilization. The company is adding capacities to its existing bottling facilities at Silchar, Bongaigaon and North Guwahati.