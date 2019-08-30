Rumblings in MDA over power of two

SHILLONG: All is not well within the MDA coalition as there are voices of dissent since leeway is enjoyed by two top leaders.

Sources from the MDA government said two top leaders are doing things in their own way and this has raised eyebrows within the rank and file of the MDA coalition.

However, the sources did not reveal the two names.

The sources further informed that the sense of dissent is minimal now but things would spiral out of control.

According to sources, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma is holding the coalition together.

However, the sources maintained that there is no threat to the MDA government as long as a non-Congress government is ruling at the Centre.

The MDA recently lost one of its stalwarts, Donkupar Roy who was instrumental in maintaining stability in coalition politics.

The differences of opinion over the post of Speaker are already evident in the coalition and it is about time to know how deep the ramifications would be once the post of Speaker is decided.

The UPF and UDP are already at loggerheads on the issue of selection of Assembly Speaker while the NPP is downplaying the issue.