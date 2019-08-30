Relief, optimism outsmarts uncertainty as Assam awaits NRC tryst

From Saurav Borah

GUWAHATI: Forty-nine-year old Jamaluddin, a resident of Pub Sampupara Pathar in the Goroimari area of Kamrup district, sounded optimistic even as less than a day remained for publication of the National Register of Citizens.

“Three members of my family could not find their names in the complete draft published last year. Thereafter, we were notified for three hearings. The past year has been quite trying for us. But I am hopeful that things would be sorted out as the authorities have pledged legal help and increased the number of days for filing appeals,” he told The Shillong Times on Friday.

Lalchand Ali of the same village, who too has some of his family names missing in the complete draft, echoed, “We have full faith in the NRC authorities and the government as we have been assured that if we show legal documents, which we have, we would be eligible for citizenship in the coming days.”

It may be mentioned that the names of over 41 lakh people did not appear in the complete draft NRC published in July last year.

Even as much has happened since, the mood among people a year after is apparently a lot relaxed, thanks to some “confidence-building” measures by the Centre, the state government and the NRC authorities, of late.

In one of the NRC Seva Kendras in the Chenikuthi area here, Atul Deka, who hails from Majuli, appeared relieved.

“It has been a long, challenging haul for us NRC officials. In March last year, I could not perform my mother’s last rites as I was late by a day given the work pressure. Casual leaves then were out of the question as the project in hand was gargantuan which we all understood and thus obliged. But now we are satisfied that it has been accomplished,” Deka said.

The final NRC list will be published at 10 am on Saturday.

“People without internet connections will be able to check their status at the NRC Seva Kendras. We have arranged a few chairs and drinking water for people who might need to rest awhile here tomorrow,” Deka said.

Meanwhile, the Sadou Asom Jatiya Swahid Parial Samannayrakhi Parishad (comprising family members of the Assam Agitation martyrs) has exuded hope that one such family from Nagaon, which did not find a place in the list, would be included in the coming days.

“We had met the chief minister last week and he has assured that he would look into the matter. The All Assam Students Union too has asked to have faith in the Supreme Court-monitored NRC and that it would take up the matter with the NRC authorities. As of now, we are positive,” Chandrakanta Talukdar, secretary of the Parishad told The Shillong Times.