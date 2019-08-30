Promotion and branding of Nokrek honey by Horti Dept urged

TURA: The Horticulture Department in West Garo Hills has been urged to promote the honey from bees found in the Nokrek region of the district and to brand the locally available wild honey to be sold in the markets.

The suggestion was made by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh during the World Honey Bee Day celebration of the District Horticulture Office, Tura under the theme “Save the Bees”. The occasion was observed at the popular Chandigre Resort in West Garo Hills on Thursday in which the Deputy Commissioner was the Chief Guest.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Guest informed the gathering about the installation of a honey extractor and said that the installation of such machines would attract tourists and as well as serve as a learning hub for the students. The Deputy Commissioner also urged the Department to promote the Nokrek honey and brand the locally available wild honey. He also urged the Department to help the farmers in better packaging of the products. The Deputy Commissioner also urged farmers from the region to learn the latest technologies of bee keeping.

Earlier, District Horticulture Officer, Dr Merril N Sangma, in his keynote address spoke about the importance of bees for food production and the purpose of observing the day. The programme was chaired by Joint Director of Agriculture, Tura, S M Sangma.

During the technical session, one of the entrepreneurs from Gambegre C&RD Block, Wefstar D Shira shared his experiences on bee keeping.A large number of farmers from villages like Chandigre, Sasatgre, Sakal Aduma, Kalakgre and Baladinggre attended the programme along with officials from the Horticulture Department.