Panel to decide on Sixth Schedule amendment

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has decided to form a committee headed by the District Council Affairs (DCA) minister, James Sangma to discuss the suggestions to be made to the Select Committee for the draft amendment bill of the Sixth Schedule.

The suggestions are on the need for comprehensive and systematic review of the provisions of Sixth Schedule with particular emphasis on tribal rights.

Another demand is to incorporate suggestions of the Special report of the National Commission on Scheduled Tribes (NCST) on good governance for tribal development and administration, the need to remove inconsistencies and contradictions in the paragraph of the Sixth Schedule, the requirement to incorporate a time frame for the Governor to give his assent to the Bills passed by the ADCs in Meghalaya, amendment to the Scheduled Tribes list as per the President of India (Order), 1950 for Meghalaya and the amendment of Article 388 and 338 A of the Indian Constitution to incorporate a time frame for the laying of the report of the National Commission on Scheduled Tribes before Parliament.

The meeting was called by the chief minister in response to the appeal by the Meghalaya Indigenous Tribes Constitutional Rights Movement (MITCRM).

The draft amendment to the Sixth Schedule will be placed in Parliament.

The MITCRM raised certain issues with regard to the amendment.

Stating that the draft amendment bill has been referred to a Select Committee, James said the meeting has decided to form a committee headed by him along with Cabinet Ministers, Metbah Lyngdoh and Hamlet Dohling.

The member secretary will be the Commissioner and Secretary of District Council Affairs department and the panel will co-opt some members from MITCRM and three Chief Executive Members of Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills and Garo Hills Autonomous District Councils and Advocate General of Meghalaya.

“We have been given time of one month to discuss the concerns and to take it up to the Select Committee so that these can be brought for its consideration,” James said.

NESO against more nomination

The chairman of North East Students’ Organisation (NESO), Samuel Jyrwa opposed nomination of unrepresented tribes in councils which, according to him, will pose a danger to the indigenous communities.

“The autonomous district councils are meant for protection of indigenous minority communities,” he said.

The general secretary of Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong ka Bri U Hynniewtrep (SNSBH), R.L. Blah said, “There is not much need for schemes as it will not benefit people if there is no protection.”