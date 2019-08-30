MTDC launches website, inaugurates Log House in Umiam

NONGPOH: In a bid to facilitate tourists to gather important information through online servicing especially regarding booking of hotel and restaurant available in the state of Meghalaya also to boost the revenue of Meghalaya Tourism department, on Friday the Meghalaya Tourism Development Cooperation (MTDC) has launched its official website and also the Log House of the Tourism Department in the official launching programme held in Orchid Resort, Umiam.

The log house and the official website of the MTDC was launched on Friday by the Chairman of the MTDC Sanbor Shullai, the Laban legislator in presence of the Managing Director Cyril VD Diengdoh, Ricky Shullai, the Vice Chairman of the MTDC and MDC of Laban Constituency, Micheal Kharhunai, one of the Directors of the MTDC among other.

The log house at Orchid Resort is well design to satisfy the tourist in term of their stay and the aim of launching the website is to provide ready information of the tourist spots available in the state and also on online booking of hotel and restaurant in the state.

Speaking in the gathering, Sanbor Shullai, the Chairman of the MTDC, said the launching of the official website of MTDC would boost the economy and revenue of the tourism sector in the state and surely benefit the tourist in availing first hand information for their visit to the state.

He also mentioned that, the launching of the website was the need of the hour to lift the tourism sector of the state to a higher level compared to the advance made by other states in the country.

The Managing Director of MTDC said that, tourists and visitors who wish to avail information on the tourist spots and hotel in the state can log into www.mtdcmeghalaya.com which will be officially well functioning within ten day.