Meghalaya asked to submit utilisation certificates prompt

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri has asked the State Government to ensure that they submit the utilisation certificates (UCs) for the projects on time while he assured of issuing regular funds for the state.

The Union Minister on Friday held a meeting with the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling and reviewed many projects in the presence of officials.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said that the State Government had expressed certain concerns and the Union Minister had taken a note of it.

Expressing happiness over the fact that many Union Ministers are coming to the state, he said that with such visits, the Central Government would also understand the issues of the state.

On the other hand, Hamlet Dohling said that in the meeting, the Government highlighted the projects which had been completed and which were pending.

We took this opportunity to highlight before the Minister certain issues including funding pattern as some of the some funds were lying with the Ministry,” he said.

Dohling said that the Union Minister had said that the timely submission of UCs by the State Government would determine as to how quickly the funds would come to the state.

“ He said that there should be no worry about funds and asked us to submit UCs on time,” Dohling said.