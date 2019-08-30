Manipur to be declared drought-hit: CM

GUWAHATI: Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren has informed Manipur is being declared a drought-hit state and the official procedure for the same is being completed.

The Manipur CM informed this to media in Imphal on Friday persons during the combined ‘People’s Day’ and ‘Hills Leaders’ Day’ programme [where the CM listened to the people’s grievances] held at Chief Minister’s official residence..

The CM said that paddy fields in both hills and valley regions of theState had dried up due to low rainfall in the moonsoon season this year resulting in farmers facing major inconvenience.

The Chief Minister also disclosed that Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and relevant officials would meet and discuss on the difficulties and trouble faced by the people of the state, especially the farmers at Chief Minister’s Secretariat at 4 p.m. on Saturday 31st of August.

He further reminded that the State Government had already sent a written request to the Centre to declare the state a drought-hit state.

“Government has collected the relevant documents of what is happening in every paddy fields in all the district which is required to announce drought from the DCs concerned, declaration of drought in the state will follow after the meeting”, Biren said.