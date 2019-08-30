Land handed over for Ranikor-Nonghyllam-Maheshkhola-Baghmara road

SHILLONG: South West Khasi Hills, Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo on Friday handed over the possession of the land to the NHIDCL for the for the improvement and widening of the Ranikor-Nonghyllam-Maheshkhola-Baghmara road under SARDP NE Phase A with a total area of 557,262.50 sq.m.

She said that the NHIDCL had also awarded the project for the construction of civil works from Ranikor to Nongjri

The construction work which will commence this year will be completed within 30 months and the minimum design speed of the road will be 30km per hour

Stating that the road will be a huge boon for the people who are residing in border, she added that the land acquisition for the second phase of the project from Nongjri to Maheskhola which will connect South West Khasi Hills to Baghmara under way.