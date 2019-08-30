Kisan Mela under Jal Shakti Abhiyan held at Rongjeng

TURA: The Krishi Vigyan Kendra, East Garo Hills, in collaboration with the Agriculture and other line departments, organized a one-day Kisan Mela under Jal Shakti Abhiyan on Saturday at the Holy Family Church Auditorium, Rongjeng in East Garo Hills, where a large number of farmers from Samanda, Songsak and Rongjeng C&RD Blocks participated.

Addressing the gathering, Rongjeng MLA, Jim M Sangma, highlighted the aims and objectives of Jal Shakti Abhiyan campaign and said that water is becoming scarce day-by-day. Saying that agricultural activities need sufficient supply of water, he urged the people of the region to conserve water and also to cooperate with the departments and the officials as well in implementing schemes and projects under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan. He also lauded the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, the district administration and other line departments for organizing the Kisan Mela at Rongjeng.

East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe, while speaking about the Jal Shakti Abhiyan, sought the cooperation of the people in planting more trees for conserving water, judicious use of water and rain water harvesting in the district.

On the occasion, the District Project Manager, DRDA, Silnang Peter M Sangma delivered the key-note address and highlighted the importance and objectives of Jal Shakti Abhiyan.

The others who spoke on the occasion included Dr. RK Saha, Director of Extension Education of Central Agriculture University, Imphal, Fr. Hubert CH Marak, Rector and Parish Priest of Holy Family Church, Rongjeng and the Nokma of Dambo Bima.

On the day,during the technical session, Dr. Basanda G Momin, DPM, ATMA, enlightened the farmers with a lecture on water harvesting and management.

As part of the mela, quiz and painting competitions for the school children was also organized on the day.

Earlier, Sosten N Marak, District Agriculture Officer, delivered the welcome address and Dr. Brijendra Singh Rajawat, Senior Scientist, KVK, East Garo Hills, proposed the vote of thanks.