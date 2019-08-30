John Travolta wants to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s last film

Hinting at a reunion? Actor John Travolta has expressed hope to appear in ace filmmaker Quentin Tarantino’s last film, saying that they “started together.”

Tarantino has time and again said that he will make just one more film after Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Travolta wants to work in the director’s last movie.

“I would love to be in his 10th movie. 100 per cent,” Travolta told Us Weekly while promoting his new outing The Fanatic.

“He’s worked with everyone but me in the past however many years it’s been. So it would be great. If it’s true that it’s gonna be his last film, I would love to be part of it because we kind of started together in his beautiful career he’s had,” he added.

The 65-year-old star also noted that whatever the Pulp Fiction director creates as his last project will be incredible.

The Oscar nominee went on to say that he “would never interfere” with the director’s decisions.

In a recent interview with GQ Australia, the two-time Oscar-winning director said that he’s ready to wrap up his directing career, which kick-started in 1992 with Reservoir Dogs. The critically acclaimed Pulp Fiction was his second film.

The 56-year-old director told GQ Australia that he is at the “end of the road” making films and plans to follow his other creative interests. He stated that he feels he has given everything he could to the movies. (ANI)