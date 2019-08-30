GSU demands clarification on extortion claim by Co official

TURA: The Garo Students’ Union (GSU), South Zone along with its Siju Sub Unit have demanded a clarification from the Manager of MP Agarwal company in Guwahati for allegedly spreading false information among the villagers that leaders of the union along with the Nokma of Tollegre had demanded money from them.

A letter in this regard was served to company manager, Prakash Newar on Friday where it sought that a clarification be given to the villagers of Tollegre within 4 days of the same being issued. According to the letter, the union leaders along with the Nokma is said to have demanded amounts ranging from Rs 2 crore, Rs 70 lakhs, Rs 18 lakhs and Rs 17 lakhs on separate occasions.

Meanwhile, the union has also threatened to file an FIR against the company official if their demand for a clarification is ignored.“The GSU has taken the decision to file an FIR against you if you fail to clarify the matter within four days from receiving our letter,” the letter served to the official by the union stated.