Govt to table amended Residents Act in Assembly

SHILLONG: The state government will introduce amendment to the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act in the upcoming autumn session of the Assembly.

An official source said on Thursday that the amendment will be brought in the Assembly for the consideration of the House.

The government is examining all angles while amending the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act.

According to the government, the amended Residents Act will be more effective than ILP which is being demanded by the pressure groups.

The amendment will focus on the entry and exit of people who come to Meghalaya since the Residents Act is mostly for tenants.

An exercise will also be carried out by the government to ensure that the amended provisions do not violate the Constitution of India and free movement of people is not affected while implementing the Residents Act.

Moreover, the government may also define who is a permanent resident in Meghalaya as part of the exercise.

The Confederation of Hynniewtrep Social Organisations (CoHSO) had earlier petitioned the government regarding an effective mechanism to control influx.

The CoSHO had asked the government to incorporate four provisions of ILP when the government finally amends the Residents Act.

The provisions are ‘no Indian citizen or foreigner should enter and settle without permission; anyone from outside the state who enters and settles illegally without permission will be penalised; stay of any outsider in the state should not exceed 179 days and lastly addition of a provision related to prevention of sale of indigenous tribal land to outsiders.