Forum raises stadium construction issue with sports minister

TURA: The New Tura Development Forum (NTDF) has submitted a reminder of its earlier memorandum to Sports and Youth Affairs Minister, Banteidor Lyngdoh requesting that overall quality of works is maintained in the construction of the P A Sangma Stadium at Dakopgre in Tura.

Earlier on July 17 this year, the forum had submitted a memorandum to Lyngdoh urging him to ensure that locally available quality stones are used in the construction, the overall work is done under proper supervision and monitoring and that specialists and experts are engaged to verify the quality of materials being used in the construction.

The forum lamented that no action towards the request was seen so far from the government’s side despite the fact the National Games to be held in the state was just round the corner.“We have not seen any change in the work going on at the stadium like we requested. Tura may get a chance to host some of the disciplines of the National Games. However, if there is no effort to improve the construction, that prospect is bleak,” the forum said.