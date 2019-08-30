Conrad walks the fitness talk

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Taking the first step to set the pace for a healthy lifestyle, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday walked from his official residence at Polo up to the Secretariat to promote Fit India Movement, a campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of National Sports Day on Thursday.

Conrad said that he will start the ‘WWW’ or ‘Work to Walk on Wednesday’ and appealed to the citizens of the state to walk too, to be a part of Fit Meghalaya Movement. He attended the programme on Fit India Movement at Yojana Bhavan on Thursday.

“Every Wednesday, I pledge to walk to office. I cannot make it mandatory but it is an appeal for other people to walk to work,” he added.

With concerns being raised on global warming, the CM stated that people can cut down on carbon dioxide emission by walking to work, save money by cutting down on petrol and reduce congestion in Shillong which has affected the city’s traffic movement.

He suggested that people can take short cuts to their office or school and appealed to people to take up the challenge of walking instead of driving to work.

Sangma said many of the youths are physically active but the problem lies in people’s daily life where they tend to forget about staying healthy.

“This programme is to remind that we should give a certain time in our daily life to physical exercises,” he said adding that a healthy life covers to a large extent physical, mental and social well being vital for a fit Meghalaya and India.

Interestingly, while the chief minister walked to the Secretariat from his official residence, none of his Cabinet Ministers were around.

Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills, Matsiewdor War Nongbri too led the walk from her residence to her office.

The walk was also joined by SP City, SP Traffic, ADCs, BDOs of the various blocks under East Khasi Hills district and police officers from various police stations.

On arrival at DCs office, a special programme was held where Nongbri briefed the gathering on the Fit India Movement.

The programme was also attended by employees of the various district offices.