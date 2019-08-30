Conrad sounds confident of consensus on next Speaker

SHILLONG: Chairman of Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) and the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma said political parties in the MDA coalition were giving their opinions and views on the consensus candidate for the Speaker’s post.

Speaking to a group of reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, he said that as a chairman of the MDA he would ensure that all coalition partners were heard.

“Every party has the right to has its aspirations. Election of the Speaker will be held in the forthcoming session of the State Assembly and we will have a unanimous candidate. The discussion is on and everybody is giving their opinion and views. We will see how it goes,” he said.

It may be mentioned that the core committee set up by the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) will sit for a meeting on September 4 following which it will present suggestion on the consensus candidate to the MDA on the same day.

The chairman of the core committee did not disclose the names of the candidates as they would sit again on September 4.

The core committee was formed by the MDA after the MDA meeting failed to come out with a consensus candidate for the Speaker’s post.

The partners in the MDA – Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) which consists of United Democratic Party (UDP) and Hill State People’s Democratic Party (HSPDP), People’s Democratic Front (PDF), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).