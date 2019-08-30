Coal ache for coalition

SHILLONG: Some members of the MDA coalition are not happy with the way the illegal transportation of coal went undetected for so long.

Sources said the coalition partners wanted an answer from the government regarding the matter.

Earlier, there were several instances when illegal transportation of coal came to the fore be it in the form of coal trucks over turning along the highway or some NGOs or others flagging the issue continuously.

Sources said it is an open secret that transportation of coal has been going on unabated right under the nose of the government but the justification of the government was that it is not physically possible to detect each and every case of illegal coal mining taking place in the state.