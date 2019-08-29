Will go to jail but not bow down to BJP: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday accused the Centre of trying throttle her government using the ‘agencies’ and said she will not bow down before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) even if she has to go to jail.

Referring to the CBI summons to a number of her state ministers and party leaders, the Trinamool Congress supremo claimed that the BJP was trying to capture Bengal as her party protests and fights against its atrocities.

“They want to capture Bengal because we protest and fight against them. Our voice cannot be suppressed. We are not scared of death. We are not scared of agencies,” Banerjee said while addressing a student rally here.

“Today they have summoned my brother, tomorrow they will summon me. I am prepared for that. I am ready to go to jail, but I will not bow down my head before the communal politics of the BJP,” she said amid thunderous applause by her party workers at the meeting.

Banerjee also said that important institutions of the country are being headed by retired bureaucrats, who act as “yes men” of the government.

“All the institutions are headed by retired persons. They are just following orders of the government like ‘yes men’. They have no accountability towards people,” she alleged. (IANS)