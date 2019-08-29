Walk to work

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has urged the people of the state to participate in the campaign for a fit India which begins on Thursday, as announced by the Prime Minister.

The chief minister said that people should make it a habit to walk to their offices, schools or any other destination. The public can walk up to their offices at least once a week which would ensure a fit Shillong and fit Meghalaya, he added. The chief minister will walk to the Secretariat from his polo residence on Thursday.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his most recent Mann Ki Baat radio address, announced a campaign for a fit India which is to begin on Thursday. He also said that it will be an interesting campaign for all including women, children, young and old.