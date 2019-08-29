Tura to have committee to deal with illegal liquor sale, consumption

TURA: The West Garo Hills district administration has decided to constitute a committee for dealing with the menace of open drinking in public places and sale of illegal liquor.

According to a release issued here, the committee will be headed by the senior official of district administration not below the rank of an ADC, shall comprise of members belonging to civil and police department besides members drawing from the different development committees of Tura town.

“The Committee shall meet once a week to review and discuss the problems and solutions thereof relating to nuisances and vandalizing of public properties perpetrated by hooligans and anti social elements who resorts to this kind of undesirable activities after consuming and under the influence of liquor which are sold in the various localities and road side eateries which operates no sooner the licensed retail wine shops are closed for the day. This is in addition to the Task Force which is already in place with 24×7 PCR Number (Police Control Room),” the statement said.

A meeting in this regard was also held on Wednesday in the DRDA Hall, Tura, under the aegis of the district administration. In the meeting held with people from different development committees, NGO leaders besides government officials, the people urged the authorities concerned to deal with the problem effectively given that easy availability of liquors from the black marketeers way beyond midnight are responsible for many social evils and in a way, ruining the lives of the youths.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Ram Singh, who has been spearheading the cause of plastic free society, cleanliness and healthy living, said that littering the streets and in known public recreational places like William Point Park, Pelga Dare (waterfall), Chibagre Picnic spots was the direct outcome of open drinking which not only spoils the pristine beauty of the places but also brings a bad name to the entire society. He therefore, emphasized the need to have some control by the parents and guardians over their children and wards.