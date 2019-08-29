Training on RTI Act held in Ampati

TURA: A one-day training programme on the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005 was conducted for the government officials and ministerial staff of South West Garo Hills at Ampati on Thursday.

Organized by South West Garo Hills District Administration under the aegis of MATI, Shillong, the training was conducted by Ms Emelia K. Massar, Assistant Director (CD&DC), MATI, Shillong in the presence of ADC, Ampati, S.C. Laloo.

During the training, Ms Massar highlighted on RTI Act and its objectives to empower the citizens and promote transparency and accountability in the working of every public authority. She gave detailed explanation on the role and duties of PIOs, APIOs and Appellate Authority, procedures and timelines for disposal of RTI applications, exemptions and grounds for rejections as well as the role of State Information Commission during the sessions of training.

Massar also shared case studies on RTI Act and interacted with the participants to test their knowledge and understanding of the Act