State delegation to visit Tripura ICFAI University

SHILLONG: A delegation of Meghalaya Police and three parents will be visiting Agartala on Thursday to take stock of the situation in the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India (ICFAI) University at Kamalghat, Tripura following disturbances on the campus.

University authorities have said the matter has been resolved regular classes will resume from Thursday.

Earlier in the evening, a delegation of parents and relatives of students studying in ICFAI accompanied by the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) met the Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling, who took them to the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.

Speaking to reporters, KSU president Lambokstarwell Marngar said Sangma assured that a delegation will leave for Tripura on Thursday to understand the situation better.

Marngar said that the students, who were not allowed to move out of the hostel, want to return home and that the government is looking into the matter to ensure that no untoward incident takes place.

He, however, warned that the union will not keep quiet if anything happens to the 14 students from the state.

Meanwhile, a relative of a student studying in ICFAI, said the students will be brought back home if the situation so demands.

The relative said that it was a case of a boy harassing a girl.

“We want to see them safe and sound,” the relative said.

The police delegation will be led by MK Dkhar, Deputy Inspector General of Police, and GD Kharwanlang, MPS, Special Superintendent of Police (SB-I) and three parents.

On the other hand, the Director General of Police, Meghalaya, Shillong, R Chandranathan, has contacted his counterpart in Tripura, and he was assured that the students will not be affected by any untoward or unforeseen incidents, and that their security will be enhanced.

Meghalaya Police is coordinating with police of Tripura so as to ensure the safety of the students and for any immediate assistance that is required, the students or the family members of the students can contact 9436337946 and 6033090114.