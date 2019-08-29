St. Anthony’s wins Inter-College Football

SHILLONG: The final match of the NEHU Inter College Football (Men) Tournament played between St. Anthony’s College, Shillong versus BBS College at the J. N. Sports Complex, Polo, Shillong on Wednesday.

In normal time the score is level by 1-1. In tie breaker St. Anthony’s College, Shillong defeated BBS College by 3-1 and became champion. The closing ceremony of the tournament is graced by Dr. Jemino Mawthoh as Chief Guest and gave away the prizes to the winners. Dean of Student’s Welfare, NEHU Prof. S. Umdor, Assistant Director of Sports, N. Das, Principal, BBS College and President, Meghalaya Football Players Association Mr. C. Nongrum were also present among others.