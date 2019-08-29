Sivasagar forest staff rescue two Slow Loris

GUWAHATI: The Forest department officials from Geleki Beat under Sivasagar Range of Sivasagar Forest Division rescued two Slow Loris on August 27 and 28, 2019. After the rescue, the two Slow Loris were released in the wild safe by the Forest officials.

It may be noted that Slow Loris falls under Schedule I species under Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. This has been informed by Jayashri Naiding, Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial), Sivasagar district of Assam.