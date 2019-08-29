Reds pip Nongrim Hills 3-1

SHILLONG: Shillong Lajong FC defeated Nongrim Hills SC by 3-1 in the SPL match played on Wednesday at the JN Stadium.

The Goals for Lajong came from Kenstar Kharshong in the first half, while Naorem Mahesh and Phrangki Buam scored in the second half.Meanwhile, Alem Khongwir scored the only goal for Nongrim hills in the first half.

It was an eventful match played between the two sides. Lajong started off well creating couple of good chances. However it was Nongrim who took the lead after a long range effort by Alem Khongwir in the 31st minute of the match.Lajong eventually equalised from Samuel Kynshi’s corner which was guided into the goal by Kenstar in the 42nd minute. The first half ended all square.

The second half saw the referee dismissing two Nongrim Hills player after a penalty was awarded to Lajong. Naorem Mahesh stepped up to take the penalty and converted in the 67th minute. Nongrim kept pressing Lajong but the Reds squashed any hope of a come back after Phrangki Buam converted a penalty in the 85th minute of the match.The match ended 3-1 in favour of Shillong Lajong.