NE states should generate revenue

Centre to release more funds for region: Athawale

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale has allayed fears of any deprivation of the North East after the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and assured more funds, while reiterating that the states in the region should also generate revenue.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Athawale said more help will be provided to the North East but the states should also increase their own revenue.

“Prime Minister is keen to develop the North East. It is on his direction that the union ministers are visiting the region every two months”, he said,

According to Athawale, the Centre is keen to provide funds for the development of industries, tourism and other sectors.

“While the Centre provides help, the state should also try to increase revenue from their own resources”, he said.

To a question, Athawale said abolition of triple talaq and Article 370 were for the benefit of the people of the country.

He also referred to his meeting with primary and secondary school teachers earlier in the day.

The minister said the teachers demanded additional strength to impart quality education.

Athawale said for the development works, 85 per cent grant comes from the Centre and only 15 per cent is taken by the state.

He said during the meeting with teachers, the chief minister had mentioned that if the Centre allots more funds, the state can increase the strength of the teachers.

The minister also assured that for the incubation centre at NEHU, the Centre will try to sanction Rs 2 crore.

Appreciation to Rahul

Athawale appreciated the statement by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday that Kashmir is India’s internal issue and there is no room for Pakistan or any other foreign country to interfere in it.

Answering a query, the Union minister said India is committed to eradicate terrorism and ensure peace in Kashmir.

Earlier, speaking at the inaugural programme of incubation centre at NEHU, Athawale said, “We don’t want war with Pakistan.”

He also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their stand on Pakistan.

He added that with the abrogation of Article 370, the people in Jammu and Kashmir will get employment and other benefits of development.