M’laya Lokayukta inspects Umroi airport clusters

Visit part of probe into anomalies in work

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Lokayukta PK Musahary on Wednesday visited the cluster II and III which were creating hurdles for the Umroi airport and cleared by the PWD.

The visit was part of the probe into alleged misuse of funds meant for the removal of clusters for the expansion of the airport.

After visiting both the clusters, Musahary expressed concern over the erosion which the clusters may create and asked the department to take necessary measures so that people living in the vicinity are not affected.

The Lokayukta had earlier asked the DGP to probe the alleged corruption in the removal of clusters. However, the Lokayukta did not accept the probe report.

Musahary said the next hearing on the matter will be held on September 20. He will hear the advocates from both the sides and if needed even officers and the contractor besides examining the preliminary inquiry report submitted by the police.

During the inspection, the contractor who worked on the clusters said she has not received the full payment for the massive work from the PWD and only half of the amount has been cleared till date.

The Lokayukta asked her to file a case in the High Court of Meghalaya if she wishes.

Musahary also suggested that both the clusters which are huge can be utilised for creating sporting infrastructures.

A resident from Sylleiu Lar village in Umroi, Krongding Nongbsap, had filed a complaint with the Lokayukta regarding the matter. The Lokayukta held a series of hearing in this regard. The complainant had alleged that the contractor and engineer misappropriated funds while executing the works related to removal of cluster II and III obstacles. The allegation was that the work was done shabbily and there was no monitoring by the PWD officials.

GHADC case

As far as the alleged scam in GHADC is concerned, the Lokayukta said he will take up the matter on September 20.

Earlier, he had ordered for a CBI inquiry after which the aggrieved party approached the High Court and the court gave an interim stay order which will be heard on September 19 and the next day, he would hear the matter depending on the directive of the court.

RTI activist Nilbath Ch Marak had filed a case with the Lokayukta informing that former Rongram MLA and current Asanang MDC Ismail R Marak withdrew Rs 1 crore without carrying out any works.

The complaint was that most of the projects were taken up by two local contractors, Nikseng A Sangma and Kubon Sangma and the money was also withdrawn by the duo on behalf of the MDC.