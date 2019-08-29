Meghalaya yet to work out flood-damage estimates

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government is still working out the estimate for the damages caused by the floods recently.

It may be mentioned that floods caused huge devastation in the state especially in plain belt of Garo Hills earlier this year.

Once the flood damages is worked out, the Meghalaya Government would approach the Union Government for necessary assistance

“ We are still working out the calculations and we will submit the details to our CM so that he can take up the matter with the Centre” Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Kyrmen Shylla.

The recent rains in the state caused huge destruction and the damages which have been worked out to about Rs 125 crore.

It is learnt that around 180 villages in two districts of South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills were affected and more than 1.6 lakh people were affected from the floods.

It may be mentioned that the most of the affected people are small and marginal farmers as agricultural land affecting different crops in 3000 hectares were damaged which has been estimated to be Rs 15 crore while more than Rs 100 crore would be required to repair 50 PMGSY roads, 3 national Highways and some NEC roads which were completely damaged in the flood.

In addition, around 30 rural water supply schemes amounting to Rs 5 crore and 5 irrigation schemes which were partially damaged would require Rs 2 crore for necessary repairing.

More than 120 schools, 2 sub centres, PHCs were also damages and this would cost around Rs 2 crore.

The estimated loss may further increase as the assessment and necessary calculations are still being worked out.