Developed By: iNFOTYKE

- Advertisement -

MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya yet to work out flood-damage estimates

By By Our Reporter

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government is still working out the estimate for the damages caused by the floods recently.

It may be mentioned that  floods caused huge devastation in  the state especially in plain belt of Garo Hills earlier this year.

Once the flood damages is worked out, the Meghalaya Government would approach the Union Government for necessary assistance

“ We are still working out the calculations and we will submit the details to our CM so that he can take up the matter with the Centre” Revenue and Disaster Management Minister, Kyrmen Shylla.

The recent rains in the  state caused huge destruction and the damages which have been worked out to about Rs 125 crore.

It is learnt that around 180 villages in two districts of South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills were affected and more than  1.6  lakh people were affected from the floods.
It may be mentioned that the most of the affected people are small  and marginal farmers as agricultural land affecting different crops in   3000  hectares were damaged which has been  estimated to be Rs  15  crore while  more than Rs 100 crore  would be required to repair  50 PMGSY roads, 3 national Highways and some NEC roads which were completely damaged in the flood.
In addition, around 30 rural water supply schemes amounting to Rs  5  crore and  5 irrigation schemes which were partially  damaged would require Rs 2  crore for necessary repairing.

More than  120  schools, 2 sub centres, PHCs were also damages and this would cost around  Rs  2 crore.

The estimated loss may further increase as the assessment and necessary calculations are still being worked out.

You might also like More from author
Comments
error: Content is protected !!