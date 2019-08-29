MDA panel on Speaker to meet today

SHILLONG: The core committee set up by the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) to bring about consensus among the partners on the post of the Assembly Speaker will meet on Thursday.

Sources confirmed that the meeting will be held on Thursday to discuss and come up with a consensus candidate for the post.

The MDA formed the core committee after failing to arrive at any understanding on the next Speaker.

NPP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong is the convener of the core committee.

The Regional Democratic Alliance is represented by Tourism Minister Metbah Lyngdoh, the United Progressive Front by Sports Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh and BJP by Health Minister AL Hek on the committee.

The consensus name which will be proposed by the core committee will be finalised on September 4.