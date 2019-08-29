Robore: Marines are silhouetted against a raging fire in the Chiquitania Forest in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca, on the outskirts of Robore, Bolivia, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. While some of the fires are burning in Bolivia's share of the Amazon, the largest blazes were in the Chiquitanía region of southeastern Bolivia. It's zone of dry forest, farmland and open prairies that has seen an expansion of farming and ranching in recent years. AP/PTI(AP8_29_2019_000009B) INTERNATIONAL Marines are silhouetted against a raging fire in the Chiquitania Forest in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca By Agencies Last updated Aug 29, 2019