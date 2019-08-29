Developed By: iNFOTYKE

Robore: Marines are silhouetted against a raging fire in the Chiquitania Forest in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca, on the outskirts of Robore, Bolivia, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. While some of the fires are burning in Bolivia's share of the Amazon, the largest blazes were in the Chiquitanía region of southeastern Bolivia. It's zone of dry forest, farmland and open prairies that has seen an expansion of farming and ranching in recent years. AP/PTI(AP8_29_2019_000009B)
INTERNATIONAL

Marines are silhouetted against a raging fire in the Chiquitania Forest in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca

By Agencies
You might also like More from author
Comments

- Advertisement -

error: Content is protected !!